EPA Chief Scott Pruitt: Carbon Dioxide Not a ‘Primary Contributor’ to Global Warming

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said told CNBC on Thursday that carbon dioxide is not a “primary contributor” to global warming, calling for more debate and analysis on the issue. “I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact, so no, I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see,” said Pruitt, the former Oklahoma attorney general. He added: “But we don’t know that yet.... We need to continue the debate and continue the review and the analysis.” NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said earlier this year that the rise in average temperatures can be attributed to “increased carbon dioxide and and other human-made emissions.”
