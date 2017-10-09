EPA Chief Scott Pruitt: Trump to Exit Obama’s Clean-Power Plan

Read it at AP
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said Monday that the Trump administration will withdraw from the Obama administration's “so-called clean power plan.” The clean power plan, a centerpiece of the Obama administration’s environmental policies, aimed to halt anthropogenic climate change by restricting greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants. Pruitt is expected to declare that the plan set emissions standards that power plants could not reasonably meet, adding that the EPA will not use its authority “to declare war on any sector of our economy.”