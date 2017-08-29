EPA Inspector General Probing Pruitt’s Frequent Travel to Oklahoma on Taxpayer Dime

CHEAT SHEET
The EPA’s Office of Inspector General announced this week that it has begun a “preliminary investigation” into Administrator Scott Pruitt’s frequent travel to his home state of Oklahoma at taxpayer expense, CNN reported. The office said it will look into “the frequency, cost, and extent of the administrator’s travel that included trips to Oklahoma” through the end of July, and whether Pruitt abided by EPA travel policies. The EPA began receiving complaints regarding Pruitt’s travel to Oklahoma after the watchdog group Environmental Integrity Project reviewed travel documents through a Freedom of Information Act request that showed the administrator spent 43 of 92 days on trips to his home state.