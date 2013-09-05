EPA Official Skipped Work

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at The Washington Post
He pretended to be a busy and devoted employee, often away on important business, including work for the CIA. But it turns out the only hard work former EPA official John Beale was doing was deceiving his bosses and colleagues about his workload. Beale is charged with stealing $900,000 from the environmental agency in pay and bonuses he didn’t deserve, and he faces up to three years in prison. More information about his alleged fraud is expected to come out at a hearing before a D.C. magistrate, and Beale is expected to plead guilty.