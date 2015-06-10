EPA to Set Rules on Airplane Emissions

Read it at Washington Post
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) moved toward beginning regulation of U.S. airlines’ greenhouse gas emissions on Wednesday. It released an “endangerment finding” that argues aircraft engines may be contributing “to the air pollution that causes climate change and endangers public health and welfare” and announced that it is considering regulations on aircraft engines. The EPA will continue to work with the United Nations’ International Civil Aviation Organization, which is expected to create a set of global rules in 2016.