EpiPen Maker Offers Discount After Outrage

Following extremely critical news coverage and condemnation from politicians including Hillary Clinton, pharmaceutical maker Mylan has agreed to offer a discount to the patient cost of the EpiPen, the emergency epinephrine shot that stops anaphylaxis. The cost of the severe-allergy treatment had increased by more than 400 percent in the past 10 years. Mylan said Thursday it would provide a savings card that covers $300 of the EpiPen 2-Pak, which would reduce the out-of-pocket cost for the drug by 50 percent. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) had asked this week that the Senate Judiciary Committee investigate the price hike. Klobuchar, whose daughter relies on the drug, called the price spike “unjustified.”