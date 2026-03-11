Epstein Accountant Spills Bombshell Payout to Alleged Trump Victim

Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s personal accountant went before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, where he revealed that an accuser of President Donald Trump was paid out by the Epstein estate.

Kahn was the latest person to be hauled in for a grilling behind closed doors in the congressional probe into the late convicted sex offender.

The accountant worked closely with Epstein for more than a decade, but somehow has not been a central figure for those investigating the pedophile until now.

Richard Kahn, an accountant for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, arrives for a House Oversight Committee deposition about the pedophile on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Details on Kahn’s hours of deposition, like those before him, will be released at a later date, but Democratic Virginia lawmaker Suhas Subramanyam shared his own notes from the closed-door session on X.

One of his notes read: “A Trump accuser has received $ from the survivor fund managed by Kahn.”

The lawmaker did not provide further details in the post about who the accuser was who received money from the Epstein estate, or how much the accuser received.

Democratic lawmaker gives his takeaways from the deposition with Epstein's accountant Richard Kahn. X

Subramanyam expanded only slightly more on his takeaways when he spoke to reporters waiting in the hallway outside about two hours into the deposition on Capitol Hill.

“Another person who was an accuser of Donald Trump was given a settlement by Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. We did confirm that,” he said.

The Democratic lawmaker was not much more forthcoming when pressed for details: “We wanted to confirm that certain accusers had received settlements, and he confirmed that.”

He did not get into any specifics on who the accuser who claimed Trump sexually abused them was or how much money the person received. He instead told reporters they would wait for the transcript to be released.

Subramanyam also revealed on Wednesday that Khan mentioned five men who paid for Epstein’s enterprise: billionaire businessman Les Wexner, hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin, investor Steven Sinofsky, the Rothschilds, a wealthy banking family, and private equity investor Leon Black.

The congressman also noted that Kahn mentioned former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, a previously known Epstein associate, when he asked the accountant about heads of state or elected officials with financial ties to Epstein.

“Guys like Kahn enable billionaires like Epstein to get away with crimes the other 99.9% of Americans couldn’t,” Subramanyam wrote in his post.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer also confirmed some of Subramanyam‘s account of the deposition when he gave reporters his own update in the hallway on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

The Kentucky Republican said that Kahn was answering all their questions and confirmed the names of five men who were paying Epstein.

“What Kahn said is he was under the impression that Epstein made his money as a tax advisor and a financial planner,” Comer said. “So these were the five people who transferred significant sums of money to Epstein.”

Comer was quick to note that Kahn testified he had never seen any transaction involving Trump or his family.

At least one woman accused Trump of sexually abusing her when she was just 13-years-old and was interviewed by the FBI four times.

Those interviews were initially kept secret by the Justice Department, which released further details on the case only after it was revealed they were sitting on files.

In her account to the FBI, the woman claimed Trump forced her to commit a sex act on him sometime around 1984 after she was recruited by Epstein.

She said Epstein, who was Trump’s friend, began abusing her and trafficked her to several men when she was between 13 and 15 years old after he responded to an advertisement for babysitting services her mother, who was a real estate agent in South Carolina, placed in a packet she provided to her clients.