Epstein Sent Trump a Truck Load of Baby Food for Losing Bet

Jeffrey Epstein claimed that he sent Donald Trump a “truck of baby food” after losing a $10,000 bet.

The child predator told new age guru Deepak Chopra that he sent the baby food to Trump’s ex-wife, Marla Maples, when she was pregnant.

Epstein’s bet settlement was made public as part of a tranche of emails released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. Epstein died in 2019, aged 66, after apparently hanging himself in his jail cell.

In the email chain, Epstein exchanged messages with Chopra about Maples.

The pair had been discussing a time to talk on video call when Chopra asked: “Btw—Do you know Marla Maples?”

Three minutes later, Epstein replied: “Yes , In fact when she told donald she was pregnant. I lost a 10k dollar bet with him, and sent him a truck of baby food in in payment. but i have not spoken to her in many years since then.” [sic]

The late child sex offender’s emails were released on Wednesday, November 12. Many relate to the current president, who is not accused of any wrongdoing.

House Oversight

Elsewhere in his email to Chopra, Epstein said, “she can tell you the story of her friend who was caught having sex with her shoes. yes -shoes.” [sic]

The message was sent just months before Trump was elected for his first term in the White House in 2016.

Trump and Maples were married from 1993 to 1999 and had one child together, Tiffany Trump.

Trump and his first wife, Ivana, divorced in 1990.

Epstein made multiple references to Trump in the newly released emails. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

In her book, Raising Trump, Ivana said she knew their marriage was over in 1989 when “this young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said, ‘I’m Marla and I love your husband. Do you?’”

Trump and Maples married in New York City’s Plaza Hotel shortly after Tiffany was born. CNN reported in July this year that Epstein was present at the wedding.

In 2016, Maples posted on Instagram a picture of her and Chopra with the caption, “Appreciating all @DeepakChopra does to share #consciousness in our world & in the many seasons of our friendship✨”

Marla Maples/Instagram

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and representatives for Chopra and Maples for comment.

In a statement to The Independent, Chopra said, “I’m always cognizant of Dr. and patient privilege. However, in this case, I hope that all of the truth comes out after ongoing and proper investigations. I’m happy to share whatever I know with authorized officials. Otherwise there are only endless speculations without knowing the context.”

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told the same news site, “These emails prove literally nothing.”

Trump was described as "the dog that hasn't barked" by Epstein in an email to Ghislaine Maxwell Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the email cache, Epstein called Trump “evil beyond belief” and “mad” when reacting to a Daily Beast article he was sent that was headlined, “How Close Is Donald Trump to a Psychiatric Breakdown?”

Another email saw Epstein brag about being at Trump Tower less than a week after Trump won his first presidential election.

On November 13, 2016, five days after the election result, Epstein was asked by former Microsoft executive Linda Stone, “You still in Paris?”

He replied, “trump tower.”

It is unclear whether Epstein was telling the truth.

In another message, Epstein claimed that Trump “spent hours” at his house with one of the child sex traffickers’ victims.

The email was sent to his friend and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving 20 years in prison for procuring victims for the pedophile financier.

In it Epstein said, “i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. (REDACTED) spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75 % there.”