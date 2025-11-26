The estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has called out claims that it is not cooperating with the FBI ahead of the looming release of the Epstein files.

FBI Director Kash Patel complained this week that the Epstein estate is refusing to hand over documents to investigators.

Patel told journalist Catherine Herridge that there was a difference between the information on Epstein in the U.S. government’s possession and the information the estate holds.

“Those are two separate boxes of information and the Epstein estate has not been willing to share information with the U.S. government,” Patel claimed in an interview on Monday. “Even though we’ve requested them to do so.”

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during the press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 12, 2025. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

However, a lawyer for the estate denied Patel’s statements.

“The Epstein estate has no idea what information the FBI or the Department of Justice has available to them, in addition to materials the FBI took from Mr Epstein’s residences after his arrest in 2019,“ the spokesman said in a statement to the Daily Beast.

“However, FBI Director Patel is incorrect when he claims that the estate has refused the DOJ’s requests for information-we are unaware of any such requests.”

The estate pointed out they had provided over 20,000 pages of documents to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform earlier this month. That included controversial emails between Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and former royal Prince Andrew.

“The estate has always cooperated with lawful requests for information,” the statement said.

Jeffrey Epstein (left) and Donald Trump in 1997. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted the FBI for comment.

President Trump finally signed the “Epstein Files Transparency Act” on November 19, which requires the attorney general to release unclassified documents on the late sex offender in the possession of the Department of Justice within 30 days.

Patel told Herridge they were attempting to meet the tight deadline, but said there were court orders in place that “legally prohibit the disclosure of information related to any investigation.”

He also claimed they planned to redact as little information as possible.

“We always do,” Patel said. “We treat every matter in the same fashion, while also upholding always victims’ rights... and we will protect those victims at all costs.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel (R) at the Justice Department on November 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Despite Trump calling the Epstein files a “Democrat hoax” and ordering Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the sex offender’s link to former President Bill Clinton, Patel said the FBI’s probe will not be limited to Democrats.

“We’ll just follow the facts,” Patel claimed. “It’s pretty simple for this FBI.”

After he signed the bill, Trump went on a Truth Social rant, stating, “Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures.”

Trump then listed them, including “Bill Clinton (who traveled on his plane 26 times), Larry Summers (who just resigned from many Boards, including Harvard), Sleazebag Political Activist Reid Hoffman, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (who asked Epstein to donate to his Campaign AFTER Epstein was charged), Democrat Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, and many more.”

Trump was referenced several times in the emails the estate released earlier this month. Epstein had called his former friend Trump a “maniac” with signs of “early dementia,” and said there was “not one decent cell in his body.”