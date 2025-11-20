Trump Claims Credit for Epstein Files Release as He Finally Signs Bill

Donald Trump tried to paint himself as the force behind the Jeffrey Epstein files’ release in a bonkers Truth Social post on Wednesday evening.

The president announced that he had signed the bill to release all files related to the convicted sex trafficker at 8:20 p.m., two hours after the White House called a lid on all public events.

Trump had spent months trying to derail the bill, but made an extraordinary U-turn over the weekend when its passage became inevitable.

“...I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES! As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively. Because of this request, the votes were almost unanimous in favor of passage,” Trump wrote.

The 79-year-old president fails to mention that he had worked to tank the legislation until last week, reportedly calling up GOP rebels in a last-ditch attempt to get them to pull their support.

Trump announced Wednesday night he had signed the bill to release the Justice Department's and FBI's files on Jeffrey Epstein. Truth Social

Trump, whose own name has appeared in the files, has long dismissed the controversy surrounding the push to release the documents as a Democratic “hoax.”

The one-time friend of Epstein repeated the line on Wednesday, burying his announcement in a barrage of attacks on Democrats.

“Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures, such as Bill Clinton (who traveled on his plane 26 times), Larry Summers (who just resigned from many Boards, including Harvard), Sleazebag Political Activist Reid Hoffman, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (who asked Epstein to donate to his Campaign AFTER Epstein was charged), Democrat Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, and many more,” he wrote.