The family of one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most outspoken survivors is “outraged” by the Justice Department’s decision to release the transcripts of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s interview with convicted Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly alleged that she was abused at the hands of Epstein, Maxwell, and high-profile alleged associates including Prince Andrew, died by suicide, age 41, in Australia earlier this year.

Her immediate family has said the DOJ’s decision to release hundreds of pages and hours of audio from the interview on Friday has given Maxwell a “platform to rewrite history.”

Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell’s social lives overlapped for years. Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

“The content of these transcripts is in direct contradiction with felon Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction for child sex trafficking,” the family said via a spokesperson in a statement.

“During DAG Todd Blanche’s bizarre interview, she is never challenged about her court-proven lies, providing her a platform to rewrite history.”

Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in jail for the sex trafficking of minors in 2022, was moved to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas following her cooperation with Blanche in what was widely seen as part of a sweetheart deal.

Giuffre’s family said the decision to move Maxwell “sends a disturbing message that child sex trafficking is acceptable and will be rewarded.”

In the documents released by the DOJ, Maxwell describes President Donald Trump as “a gentleman in all respects” and only “friendly in social settings” with the man accused of creating a “vast network of underage victims… to sexually exploit.”

Ghislaine Maxwell outside her E. 65th St. Manhattan townhouse in 2015. New York Daily News via Getty Images

Trump and his administration have repeatedly attempted to distract from the renewed interest in the release of documents pertaining to Epstein and his associates.

“This travesty of justice entirely invalidates the experiences of the many brave survivors who put their safety, security, and lives on the line to ensure her conviction, including our sister,” the Giuffre family continued in their statement.

Maxwell’s lawyers have said they would welcome a presidential pardon for her crimes. Trump has said that, while he is “allowed” to do so, it’s not something he has thought about.