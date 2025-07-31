The furious family of Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre have slammed both Trump and his administration for their handling of the case.

Donald Trump’s Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Maxwell twice last week. The former socialite and Epstein cohort was given a 20-year sentence in 2022.

This week, the Daily Beast reported Maxwell will testify to Congress about Epstein’s sex crimes, but wants to be granted clemency-which President Trump has not ruled out giving her.

The late Virginia Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, among others. Miami Herald/TNS

Giuffre, who had became an advocate of justice for survivors of victims of sex trafficking, died by suicide in April. Her two brothers and her sisters-in-law said Maxwell had “targeted and preyed upon” a 16-year-old Giuffre.

“The government and the President should never consider giving Ghislaine Maxwell any leniency,” the family said in a public statement, first obtained Wednesday by The Atlantic.

The statement added that any clemency shown towards the sex offender would “go down in history as being one of the highest travesties of justice.”

They added, “Ghislaine Maxwell is a monster who deserves to rot in prison for the rest of her life for the extraordinary violence and abuse she put not just our sister Virginia through, but many other survivors, who may number in the thousands.”

The family also called out Maxwell’s disturbing involvement with their late sibling when she was a teenager.

The Trumps with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Mar-a-Lago club in February 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“We would like to clarify that it was convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell who targeted and preyed upon our then 16-year-old sister, Virginia, from Mar-a-Lago, where she was working in 2000, several years before Epstein and President Trump had their falling out.”

The Giuffre family said their sister would be “most angered” to see the government “listening to a known perjurer, a woman who repeatedly lied under oath and will continue to do so as long as it benefits her position.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Virginia Giuffre a press conference in 2019. New York Daily News/TNS

The Giuffre family also called out President Trump after he discussed how Epstein “stole” their late sibling from his Florida spa in 2000.

Talking on Air Force One on Tuesday, Trump was asked if Giuffre was one of the employees poached by Epstein. The president said of Giuffre, “I think she worked at the spa. I think that was one of the people. He stole her.”

It was the first time Trump has confirmed Giuffre worked for him.

Giuffre’s family said it was “shocking” to hear the President using language that made their sibling sound like an “object”.

Trump’s comments also made them question how much he knew about the illegal activity of his former friends Epstein and Maxwell.

“It makes us ask if he was aware of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal actions, especially given his statement two years later that his good friend Jeffrey ‘likes women on the younger side … no doubt about it,’” they said.

Spa rivals Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The family added, “We and the public are asking for answers; survivors deserve this.”

In a statement to the Daily Beast about Trump’s comments, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “President Trump was directly responding to a question posed by a reporter about Ms. Giuffre-he did not bring her up.

Leavitt added, “The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club for being a creep to his female employees.”

The Giuffre family said their sibling had always cooperated with authorities when it came to getting justice for herself and other abusers.

“She endured death threats, threats against the lives of her children and family, financial ruin, and her physical and mental well-being were destroyed,” they said.

“She never backed down; she hoped that her strength would inspire other survivors to find the courage to come forward.”