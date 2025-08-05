Epstein Victims Tear Into Trump in Desperate Plea to Judge

Victims of Jeffrey Epstein have expressed their disgust at the Department of Justice for pandering to wealthy elites over those abused by the late financier.

In letters sent to federal Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan on Monday, two anonymous Epstein victims also pointed to a lack of respect afforded to them by the Trump administration.

Two judges–Berman and US District Judge Paul Engelmayer–are now weighing the government’s bid to unseal transcripts of testimony by law enforcement agents before grand juries who handed up indictments of Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Donald Trump and former friend Jeffrey Epstein. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

One victim wrote in their letter they felt the Justice Department was more focused on protecting the identities of elite who were in the financier’s orbit over that of Epstein’s victims.

“(I) feel like the DOJ’s and FBI’s priority is protecting the ‘third-party’, the wealthy men by focusing on scrubbing their names off the files of which the victims, ‘know who they are,’” the letter stated.

They added, “To learn that our own president has utilized thousands of agents to protect his identity and these high-profile individuals is monumentally mind-blowing. That is their focus? Wow!”

Donald Trump has attempted to distance himself from his former friend, despite a string of evidence about the connection between himself and Epstein, who he now refers to as a “creep”.

Trump’s name was reportedly redacted in the Epstein documents due to the fact he was a private citizen when the FBI started their investigations in 2006, as covered by Bloomberg.

The DOJ has promised to redact the filings to protect victims. But one of the victims who wrote to Judge Berman requested their lawyer to be able review any “‘suggested’ redactions” before they are made public.

In a separate letter, a different victim addressed the entire country, stating, “Dear United States, I wish you would have handled and would handle the whole ‘Epstein Files’ with more respect towards and for the victims.”

Mentioning the “disdain, disgust and fear” they felt over how the DOJ have released information around Epstein, they shared that they felt like a “pawn” in ongoing political warfare.

The Trumps with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Davidoff Studios/Getty

The letter continued, “What you have done and continue to do is eating at me day after day as you help to perpetuate this story indefinitely. Why not be completely transparent? Show us all the files with only the necessary redactions! Be done with it and allow me/us to heal. You protect yourself and your powerful and wealthy ‘friends’ (not enemies) over the victims, why?”

The Daily Beast has contacted the Department of Justice for comment.

Epstein was found dead in August 2019, while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been moved to a low security facility in Texas after meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche twice last month.

Lanette Wilson, sister-in-law of late Epstein and Maxwell victim Virginia Giuffre, said the family was horrified at the prospect of the former socialite being released from prison or receiving immunity if she testifies before Congress about Epstein.

Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell in 1997. Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive/Getty Images

“It would be an abomination,” Wilson said. “Our sister always told us that Maxwell was even worse than Epstein. She was a monster. This is a woman who used her womanhood to prey on young girls, vulnerable young girls, and she wasn’t she wasn’t a light participant. She’s convicted of these crimes.”

When quizzed aboard Air Force One last week on his falling out with Epstein, Trump claimed his relationship officially fell out after Epstein “stole” women from him.

“People were taken out of the [Mar-a-Lago] spa, hired by him, in other words, gone,” Trump said. “When I heard about it, I told him, I said, ‘Listen, we don’t want you taking our people.’ “And then, not too long after that, he did it again. And I said, ‘Out of here.’”

Trump added that Giuffre “worked at the spa,” adding, “I think that was one of the people. He stole her.”