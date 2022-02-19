Epstein’s Alleged Pimp Jean-Luc Brunel Found Hanged in Cell

Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modeling agent accused of procuring underage women for Jeffrey Epstein, was found hanged in his Paris jail cell—in a shocking replay of how Epstein himself died, French newspapers reported.

The 76-year-old was found during a night-time check by guards at La Santé early Saturday, officials told Le Monde.

His attorneys told the paper that the apparent suicide “was not driven by guilt, but by a deep sense of injustice.”

