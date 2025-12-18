Epstein’s Brother Blows Up White House’s Story on Trump’s Innocence

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark, has blown a hole in the White House’s defense of President Donald Trump.

Trump, 79, says he was once friends with the disgraced financier but that he banished him from his life after he learned of the sex offender’s crimes.

As part of his attempts to minimize his relationship with Epstein, who died by suicide while awaiting trial in 2019, the White House claimed this summer that Trump had never been in the financier’s workplace on Madison Avenue in New York. “The president was never in his office,” said Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, in July.

Asked for an update on Thursday by the Daily Beast, the White House said: “Steven’s statement still stands.”

Mark Epstein said Trump was regularly in Epstein’s office. Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

However, Epstein’s own brother, Mark, told The New York Times in a report published Thursday that the future president “was in the office all the time back then.”

The Times article also repeated claims from Maria Farmer, an artist who alleged she was sexually assaulted by Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell in the mid-1990s, who said Epstein once told her to meet him at his office in the Villard Houses, where Trump was waiting.

Trump allegedly ogled Farmer before Epstein rebuked him. “She’s not for you,” the artist claimed Epstein said.

Speaking to the Times, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the whole story is “fake news.”

“[It] is not worth the paper it’s printed on, is just another stale regurgitation of decades-old false allegations against President Trump,” she said.

“The truth will remain the same no matter how many times The New York Times tries to change it. President Trump did nothing wrong, and he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for being a creep.”

The office on Madison Avenue, according to Epstein aides from that era, served as the venue for disturbing sexual phone calls between the president and his friend that sometimes drew in innocent bystanders.

A former assistant to Epstein recalled that, when all the other colleagues had gone home, the financier would put Trump, then a well-known businessman but not yet a TV star, on speakerphone so the assistant could hear their locker room talk. Trump would then reportedly regale Epstein with his sexual conquests as the financier enjoyed the fact that it made his female employee visibly uncomfortable.

Trump, Melania, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

In one such instance, she said, Trump bragged about having sex with a woman on a pool table.

She also recalled one grim gag in particular, where the two men joked about a woman’s pubic hair. They reportedly bantered about whether the hair was required so that Epstein could floss his teeth with the strands.

Trump, it appears, has an affinity for pubic hair. The president’s contribution to a birthday book for Epstein allegedly included a sketch of a naked woman in black marker, with ‘Donald’ scrawled below her waist to mimic the hair. The letter was signed off: “Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.”