Jeffrey Epstein’s brother warns that Republicans are on a race to erase their names from the files regarding his late, disgraced sibling.

Mark Epstein said he heard from a “pretty good source” that the GOP is “sabotaging” the so-called “Epstein files” to protect themselves ahead of their release—though he stopped short of saying if Trump is among the alleged colluders.

Mark Epstein, 71, photographed in 2016. He has not been accused of any wrongdoing tied to his brother’s sex crimes. Owen Hoffmann/Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

“I’ve been recently told, the reason they’re going to be releasing the files and the reason for the flip is that they’re sabotaging these files,” he told NewsNation, adding that they are “scrubbing the files to take Republican names out.”

Mark Epstein claimed that the files are being sanitized at a “facility” in Winchester, Virginia. That is about 78 miles northwest of Capitol Hill.

Trump, 79, was a longtime associate of Epstein’s, having not only been photographed with him on several occasions, but also allegedly doodling on a cryptic birthday card that he mailed to him in 2003.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin speaks in front of an alleged drawing by Donald Trump made for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday. Tom Williams/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Mark Epstein believes recent insight into Epstein and Trump’s relationship, including an email from the sex trafficker that said he “knew about the girls,” is the tip of the iceberg.

Mark Epstein claims that his brother told him in 2016 that he had intel on Trump that was damning enough to “cancel the election,” but he kept it under wraps.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at a Mar-a-Lago party in 1992. Screengrab

“He didn’t tell me what he knew, but Jeffrey definitely had dirt on Trump,” he said.

Mark Epstein continued, “You could see in the emails. Trump could deny it all he wants, but it’s pretty clear everything Trump says is a lie.”

Trump did not send any of the emails, and he has denied ever being involved or even knowing about Epstein and Maxwell’s sex crimes.

News Nation host Chris Cuomo pressed Mark Epstein on the matter, asking, “Did you know or ever see any evidence that your brother had against Trump?”

Mark responded, “He told me he had it. He would not tell me that if it wasn’t true.”

Donald and Melania Trump party with Jeffrey Epstein and his disgraced, imprisoned associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

After months of publicly begging Americans to forget about his Epstein connection and privately begging GOP lawmakers to block the release of files, the president is now encouraging the release of the Epstein-related documents. His shift came only after it became clear he no longer had the votes to block the release of the files.

Perhaps telling of where his heart truly lies, Trump has not moved to unilaterally release the Epstein files, which he has the power to do—evidenced by his nonstop use of executive orders in MAGA 2.0. Yet he is still waiting for Congress to vote, prolonging the issue even further.

Mark Epstein, 71, went so far as to accuse the FBI—now led by hand-picked Trump loyalists—of orchestrating a cover-up regarding his brother’s 2019 “suicide.”