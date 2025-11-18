Epstein’s Brother Cornered About His ‘Bubba’ and Trump Sex Act Email

The brother of Jeffrey Epstein said he was sorry that former President Bill Clinton got dragged into a debate about the late sex offender’s emails.

The topic came up during a tense interview Monday with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo, although Mark Epstein interrupted Cuomo before he could even ask a question about the 2018 email exchange.

“Let me stop you here,” Mark Epstein said when Cuomo brought up the email. “I’m not discussing that email. This is a private email between Jeffrey and myself, two brothers talking. It’s nobody’s business what we wrote.”

In the email, which was part of a cache of explosive documents released last week by the House Oversight Committee, Mark Epstein writes to his brother, who is with Steve Bannon, “Ask him if Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba?”

Mark Epstein (right) emailed his brother while he was with Steve Bannon. Getty Images

Internet users quickly speculated that “Bubba” referred to a popular nickname for the former president, but Epstein told the Daily Beast over the weekend that Bubba was not a reference to Clinton. He declined to say, however, who Bubba really was.

Speaking to Cuomo, Mark Epstein said the only thing he had responded to about the email was the Bubba reference, because people “got crazy” and tried to pin it on Clinton, who was widely known to be an associate of Jeffrey Epstein.

“I like Bill Clinton, and I didn’t want—I’m sorry for him that he had to go through that. But the email had nothing to do with Clinton, and that’s my last word on that email,” the 71-year-old artist turned property developer told Cuomo.

Instead, he wanted to share information he had received that the reason President Donald Trump reversed course and told House Republicans to vote to release the Epstein files was because “they’re sanitizing these files.”

Former President Bill Clinton knew Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. Ralph Alswang

“There’s a facility in Winchester, Virginia, where they’re scrubbing the files to take Republican names out of it,” he said. “That’s what I was told by a pretty good source.”

He also wanted to discuss his a long-held belief that his brother, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for allegedly trafficking young girls, was murdered. The Justice Department concluded that the disgraced financier died by suicide.

Cuomo, however, tried to steer the conversation back to the emails, asking if they were proof that Epstein had compromising information about Donald Trump.

“Jeffrey in 2016 told me that if he said what he knew about the candidates, they’d have to cancel the election. He didn’t tell me what he knew, but Jeffrey, definitely, he had dirt on Trump,” Mark Epstein replied.

Mark Epstein believes his brother Jeffrey was murdered in prison while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Kypros/Getty Images

“You can see it in the emails,” he added. “Trump can deny it all he wants.”

The president was close friends with Epstein for more than a decade before the two had a falling-out in the early 2000s.

He has never been accused of any criminal wrongdoing, but the House Oversight Committee’s document release has raised questions about his relationship with the late pedophile.

One email says Trump “spent hours” at Epstein’s house with one of his victims, while another says Trump “knew about the girls.”