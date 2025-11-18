Jon Stewart Gets to Bottom of Epstein’s ‘Trump Blowing Bubba’ Email

Jon Stewart was flummoxed by one particularly loaded Epstein document released on Wednesday.

Stewart showed viewers the 2018 email to Jeffrey Epstein from his brother, Mark Epstein, joking that Russian President Vladimir Putin possessed “the photos of Trump blowing Bubba.”

Stewart was astonished by this email, and he didn’t find Mark Epstein’s explanation for the message—that the “Bubba” mentioned was not Bill Clinton—very comforting.

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart reacting to Epstein email about "Trump blowing Bubba." Comedy Central

“Which Bubba was he blowing then?!” Stewart asked.

“These are the kinds of questions that can be answered by releasing the Epstein files, which Donald Trump has been steadfastly against,” Stewart explained.

He showed a clip of Trump downplaying the files again, declaring them “pretty boring stuff.”

“Did you see the blowing email? It’s kind of interesting,” Stewart replied.

He joked, “I mean, the little taste of that (no pun intended) did arouse (again, no pun intended) some curiosity about the rest of, if I may, the load... That one I meant.”

For Stewart, the most galling part of the Epstein emails that have been released so far is the total lack of code words within them.

“These emails are explicit,“ Stewart said, ”And they were written post-Epstein’s conviction in 2008, and even then these motherf---ers felt so invincible that they didn’t even think to try and hide any of it."

Stewart contrasted these emails with the 2016 John Podesta emails that inspired the infamous Pizzagate conspiracy theory, in which right-wing figures like Alex Jones and Steve Bannon insisted that people in Hillary Clinton’s circle were using “pizza” as a code word for child sex trafficking.

“MAGA had no trouble busting out the decoder rings for those emails,” Stewart said.

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart ripping into Pizzagate conspiracy theorists. Comedy Central

He showed a montage of MAGA pundits fueling the Pizzagate conspiracy, followed by a montage of them dismissing the Epstein emails as a hoax.

“It’s f---ing amazing,” Stewart said. “With these Podesta emails... they were the Enigma machine decoding everything. But these Epstein emails now are a New York Times crossword puzzle from a Monday.”