Trump’s New Late-Night Target Fires Back at His ‘Uncontrollable Rage’

Seth Meyers trolled President Trump over his confusing Truth Social post Saturday.

The president wrote that “NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump derangement syndrome” and that “NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!” The post was controversially boosted by the Trump-appointed FCC chairman Brendan Carr.

Meyers responded to Trump’s post with sarcastic delight: “You guys, they said my name on TV!” he said, adding, “It’s not often you hear the name Seth Meyers on TV before midnight.”

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Meyers reacting to Trump's post. NBC

Meyers zeroed in on the part where the president wrote about him, “He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage.”

“Not to repeat something I’m sure you’ve heard many times over the years from your English teachers, but what’s with the passive voice?” Meyers asked the president on Monday night.

“I was viewed by who? Was it you who viewed me? And did you view me exhibiting an uncontrollable rage or did viewing me send you into an uncontrollable rage? I’m only asking because I want to be helpful.”

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr reshares President Donald Trump's Truth Social post attacking Seth Meyers. X

Meyers’ roasting of Trump’s passive voice echoed his response from two weeks ago, the last time Trump attacked him on social media.

Trump had claimed he caught Meyers’ show “by accident” the previous night, but Meyers accused him of having sought his show out deliberately.

“I find it hard to believe you let other people decide what to put on,” Meyers said.

Later in his Monday monologue, Meyers noted, “I will also admit to being confused as to what set Trump off this time.”

He noted that last time Trump had been “very specific that he was upset about how I talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers. So, catapults set him off last time. What was it this time?”

Meyers found the answer: “Well, he posted on Saturday and referred to last night, which means it was probably something I said on Friday, but our Friday show was a repeat.”