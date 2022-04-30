ER Actress Jossara Jinaro Dead of Cancer at 48
TRAGIC
ER actress Jossara Jinaro died Wednesday of cancer. In a Facebook post, her husband said the 48-year-old actress “bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.” “Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend,” he wrote. “She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting.” The Rio de Janeiro native was best known for her role as Andrea Clemente in the hit NBC medical drama ER, and also had recurring roles on Judging Amy and Passions. Her work in Passions was nominated for a GLAAD award in 2006. She also produced short films, including Desert Road Kill, for which she won Best Supporting Actress at the Los Angeles Reel Film Festival. She is survived by her husband and two children, Liam and Emrys.