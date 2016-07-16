Erdogan Demands U.S. Extradite Imam

CHEAT SHEET
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the U.S. Saturday to extradite an imam currently living in Pennsylvania to Turkey. Erdogan has accused Fethullah Gülen of being behind the failed coup attempt of his government. In a speech Saturday night, Erdogan said Turkey has never denied the U.S.’s extradition requests for terrorists. A Turkish official told the Associated Press that the country “has been preparing a formal application with detailed information about Gülen's involvement in illegal activities.”