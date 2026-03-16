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It’s often said that the best camera is the one you have with you, because that’s the one you’ll actually use. Fitness works the same way—the best workout is the one you’ll consistently do. That’s why having a home fitness option can make all the difference in sticking with a routine (just look at the rise of Peloton).

My wife and I already get plenty of cycling during our daily bike commutes, so we were looking for a full-body workout we could do at home that wouldn’t take up too much space or be a total eyesore. Rowing quickly rose to the top of our list because it combines cardio and strength training in a single workout. Plus, because it’s low-impact, it’s much easier on the joints than many other forms of cardio, which is a big plus for me as a runner who already puts plenty of stress on my knees. The only challenge was finding a rowing machine that would fit comfortably in our relatively small space.

After researching several options, we landed on the Ergatta Lite, and it turned out to be exactly what we were looking for. For starters, the design is far more attractive than most home gym equipment. The machine is constructed from solid oak and features a clear water-resistant tank, giving it a sleek, furniture-like aesthetic that blends surprisingly well into our living space rather than looking like something from a commercial gym.

Ergatta Lite Rower The Lite is also designed with small spaces in mind. After a workout, the machine can be tilted upright for storage, reducing its footprint to roughly 2-by-2 feet, making it easy to tuck into a corner when not in use. See At Ergatta $ 1700

What really distinguishes the Ergatta Lite is its interactive training platform. The 17.3-inch touchscreen runs Ergatta’s game-based workouts, offering challenges, competitions, and courses personalized to your level.

Another standout feature is the machine’s water-based resistance system. Rather than relying on magnetic or mechanical resistance, the Ergatta uses water inside the tank to create resistance that naturally increases the harder you row. The result is a smoother, more realistic rowing feel that closely mimics rowing on actual water. It’s also surprisingly quiet; the only sound you really hear is the gentle “whoosh” of water moving in the tank.

As busy parents, convenience is a top priority. Having an engaging fitness option at home removes the friction of getting to a gym and makes it far easier to squeeze in a quick workout whenever we have a spare half hour. The combination of compact design, immersive workouts, and natural resistance has made the Ergatta Lite something we actually look forward to using.

For us, that’s the real test of any piece of fitness equipment, and so far, the Ergatta Lite has passed with flying colors.

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