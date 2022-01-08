Eric Adams Appoints Brother Bernard as Deputy NYPD Commissioner

Read it at New York Post
After just a week on the job, New York City mayor Eric Adams has appointed his brother Bernard as a deputy police commissioner. NYPD documents reviewed by the New York Post show Bernard, who formerly served on the NYPD, in the position, which comes with a salary of around $240,000. Adams, himself a former NYPD captain, announced the appointment of the bureau’s first-ever female commissioner, Keechant Sewell, last month. According to Bernard Adams’ LinkedIn, he’s worked as assistant director for parking at Virginia Commonwealth University since 2011.