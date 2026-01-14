Eric Adams Flips Out at Heckler in Airport Meltdown: ‘Go F*** Yourself!’

Footage circulating on social media shows former New York City Mayor Eric Adams losing his cool at a heckler at an airport.

The video was posted on Reddit on Tuesday by a user who claimed to have witnessed the ordeal after leaving a plane that flew from New York City to Dallas, Texas.

The heated exchange apparently took place after Adams left a plane that flew from New York City to Dallas, Texas. Reddit/wehaventlocatedusyet

“As we were leaving the woman next to me recognised Adam’s and booed him. So then he threatened to punch her in the face as we disembarked,” the user wrote.

The clip shows a masked female passenger confronting Adams, who in 2024 faced a federal indictment on five felony counts that were later dismissed.

In the clip, the woman taunted him, saying, “Eric Adams, please punch me in the face. I would like if you punched me in the face.”

The video does not show Adams making any physical threat to the woman, but he responded to her comments: “Go f--k yourself, I’m not the mayor anymore.”

“F--k you,” the woman hit back.

“You’re gonna see the Brooklyn in me,” Adams said, before the woman moved past him and walked away.

A video posted on Reddit shows Adams responding to a heckler. Reddit/wehaventlocatedusyet

It’s not clear what caused the exchange.

The Daily Beast has reached out to a representative for Adams for comment.

Adams responded to media coverage of the incident on X, writing: “Exactly.”

Adams, a former police officer who served as the 111th mayor of New York City from 2022 to 2025, faced federal charges of bribery, fraud, and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations in 2024, but the case was dropped at the request of the Department of Justice under Donald Trump.

Adams’ spokesperson, Todd Shapiro, told the New York Post that the ex-mayor is “a private citizen and was harassed.”

“The clip is selectively edited, lacks critical context, and misrepresents what actually occurred,” Shapiro said.