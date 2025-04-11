U.S. News

Siemens CEO and Family Identified As Victims of NYC Helicopter Crash

The tech executive, his wife, and three young children came from Spain to tour New York City.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

The Spanish CEO of one of the world’s biggest tech companies, his wife and three young children died Thursday in a helicopter crash off Manhattan.

Agustin Escobar, his wife Merce Camprubi Montal, and their children aged 4, 5, and 11 all died when their tourist flight to see New York City plunged into the Hudson River. The 36-year-old pilot, who has not been named, was also killed.

Escobar was the CEO of European tech giant Siemens’ operations in Spain.

The family came to New York City from Barcelona and were staying at the Hotel Riu Plaza, the Daily Beast has learned.

Escobar was named CEO of Siemens Spain in November 2022. He had been with the company for nearly three decades.

Augustin Escobar and Merce Camprubi Montel with their children.
Augustin Escobar and Merce Camprubi Montel with their children in an undated photo. Facebook

“With Agustin Escobar, we have the best possible successor to lead, from now on, the company in Spain,” Escobar’s predecessor Miguel Angel Lopez said in a statement at the time. “In recent years, his work has been key to Siemens’ success in the field of mobility and transport.”

In a press conference late Thursday afternoon, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said a Bell 206 helicopter flying for New York Helicopter Tours departed from the downtown Manhattan heliport at 2:59 p.m. ET.

Tourists Among 6 Dead in NYC Helicopter CrashCHILLING FOOTAGE
Josh Fiallo
Rescue workers and emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York

About 15 minutes later, multiple callers reported a helicopter crash to 911, authorities said. Chilling footage showed the aircraft break apart and plummet into the Hudson River in seconds, landing upside down.

Divers arrived near Pier 40 in Manhattan within minutes and took immediate lifesaving measures, but four people died on the scene while two others succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.

Merce Camprubi Montel with her children.
Merce Camprubi Montel while skiing with her children. Facebook

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the helicopter was flying in the Special Flight Rules Area, meaning there were no air traffic control services when it crashed.

“Several minutes prior to entering the Special Flight Rules Area, Air Traffic Control from LaGuardia airport was providing support,” he wrote in a post on X. “The FAA will have investigators on site tonight and we are also launching a Safety Review Team later tonight.”

New York Helicopter Tours CEO Michael Roth told the New York Post he was “devastated” by the tragedy.

“The only thing I know by watching a video of the helicopter falling down, [is] that the main rotor blades weren’t on the helicopter,” he said. “And I haven’t seen anything like that in my 30 years being in business, in the helicopter business. The only thing I could guess—I got no clue—is that it either had a bird strike or the main rotor blades failed. I have no clue. I don’t know.”

Rescue workers and emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York.
Rescue workers and emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash. Eduardo Munoz/Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

President Donald Trump also mourned the “terrible” crash in a Truth Social post.

“The footage of the accident is horrendous,” he wrote. “God bless the families and friends of the victims.”

