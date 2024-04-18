Eric Adams’ Legal Defense Trust Ditches Bo Dietl Over NSFW Rant
‘UNACCEPTABLE’
Eric Adams’ legal defense trust has cut ties with a security and private investigative firm after its founder and CEO verbally abused a reporter. Bo Dietl was contacted by a Politico reporter after a report emerged earlier this week that the New York mayor’s legal defense trust—a fundraising entity created to help pay the legal bills associated with the federal investigation into Adams’ 2021 campaign—had paid around $13,000 to Dietl’s organization in January. When asked by Politico on Wednesday about what services he’d been paid to perform, Dietl allegedly said: “Why don’t you do me a favor. Go suck somebody’s dick, because I don’t want to talk to you, okay? You like to suck dick? Go suck dick somewhere.” The trust’s counsel, Vito Pitta, said Dietl would be fired. “The mayor believes that that language is unacceptable, and that no person should talk to another person in such a disrespectful way,” Pitta said. Dietl also allegedly told a Daily News reporter earlier in the week: “I wouldn’t fucking tell you any fucking thing.”