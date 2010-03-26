Eric Cantor's Fishy Attack

Rep. Eric Cantor (R-VA) shocked observers with a disturbing story on Thursday about how one of his offices had been attacked by an armed assailant, who put a bullet through a window. But the Richmond police have released their report on the incident and it looks considerably less compelling than the initial description, which Cantor mentioned in a press conference accusing Democrats of "dangerously fanning the flames" of recent political violence. According to the report, the bullet went through a window in Cantor's office from a downward trajectory after being fired randomly from straight up in the air at 1 a.m.—meaning unless the person who fired the weapon was a physics genius, it's next to impossible he was targeting the empty office. Cantor's press conference came in response to complaints from Democrats that a number of House members' offices had been targeted by suspected vandals and the brother of Rep. Tom Perrielo's (D-VA) propane line was found severed.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED