    Clapton Joins Van Morrison’s Anti-Lockdown Crusade

    Guitar player Eric Clapton has joined Van Morrison in his crusade against lockdown measures meant to protect the public against COVID-19. Morrison has been writing songs that blast the government—he calls them “fascist bullies”—for public health measures that have curtailed live music performances. And now Clapton is joining him for a new single called “Stand and Deliver,” Variety reports. “There are many of us who support Van and his endeavors to save live music; he is an inspiration,” Clapton said. “We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover.” Clapton was being roasted on Twitter, where commenters were quick to bring up racist comments he has made in the past.

