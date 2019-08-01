CHEAT SHEET
Eric Garner’s Daughter Says Bill de Blasio’s Response to ‘Fire Pantaleo’ Protest Was ‘Rehearsed’
Emerald Garner, the daughter of Eric Garner, who was strangled to death by a New York City police officer in 2014, said a protest at the Democratic primary debate over her father’s case was “powerful.” At the debate, protesters screamed and urged NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio to “fire” Daniel Pantaleo, the cop who used a chokehold on Garner after stopping him for allegedly selling loose cigarettes. De Blasio later tweeted to tell the protesters he had “heard” them and promised justice would be done, but he did not specify any steps that he would take personally. Speaking to CNN on Thursday, Emerald Garner said she “does salute” the protesters who interrupted the Democratic debate. But de Blasio’s response, she said, was “rehearsed.” “And I feel like everything that he’s saying is pretty much rehearsed,” she said.
Pantaleo is expected to learn as early as Friday whether or not NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Trials Rosemarie Maldonado will recommend his termination from the force. Attorney General William Barr declined to press federal charges against Pantaleo last month. “We’ve been waiting too long. Time’s up,” Garner’s daughter told CNN.