Eric Holder: It Wasn't Me!

Scapegoat or guilty party? Grilled on Capitol Hill today, Attorney General Eric Holder confirmed that it was his No. 2, Deputy Attorney General James Cole, who gave the order to subpoena the Associated Press's phone records, an intrusion that has set off a scandal for the Obama administration. Earlier in the day, Holder said he could only "assume" that Cole (a childhood friend ... ouch) had signed the order as part of an investigation into the AP’s sourcing for an al Qaeda story. But later Holder said he could confirm as much. As for himself, Holder said he had recused himself from the AP sourcing probe entirely.