Maryland Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Hispanic People in Miami: FBI
A Maryland man was arrested in Seattle on Friday after the FBI found threats he allegedly made on social media to “exterminate” Hispanic people in the Miami area. According to court records, Eric Lin, 35, allegedly sent threatening messages through Facebook to a Hispanic woman he knew from frequenting the restaurant she worked at. Lin’s messages, sent over several months, expressed support for Adolf Hitler and called for the “extermination of all hispanics as well as other racial and ethnic groups,” court records show. Lin also allegedly wrote that he was relaying what President Trump is “too nice of man” to say, before unleashing a torrent of racial slurs. “Thank God everyday President Donald John Trump is President and that he will launch at Racial War and Crusade,” Lin wrote, according to court documents. He was charged with interstate transmission of threatening communication and has a bail hearing set for next week in Seattle federal court.