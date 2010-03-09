Eric Massa: A New Republican Hero?

The Eric Massa show is quickly turning into a field day for Republicans, as the disgraced Democratic congressman continues to take pot shots at his own party. Over the weekend, he slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, and White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel, whom he called “son of the devil’s spawn.” But Massa isn’t done yet. Glenn Beck has him booked for the full hour on Tuesday because, Beck tweeted, “all Americans need to hear him.” Rush Limbaugh has also promised to make a “national story” out of Massa’s claim that he was set up by his own party. But Democrats say the Republicans should be careful. “If the stories that are circulating are true about what really happened, the Republicans are going to hold up someone as the cause célèbre who harassed male members of his staff,” a senior Democratic strategist told Politico. “Is that really where they want to be?”
