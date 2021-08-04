Hubby Nabbed in Woods After Stabbing Wife in Neck, Leaving Her to Die on Driveway: Cops

Read it at Fox 9
A camera on a wooded trail in Northern Minnesota recorded Eric Reinbold late Tuesday night; by Wednesday morning, sheriff’s deputies had arrested him. Reinbold, 44, is charged with the murder of his wife Lisette, and police had set up a camera in a forested area near Reinbold’s parents’ property. He was found in an abandoned home. Reinbold allegedly stabbed his wife in the neck and left her to die in their driveway, and her children discovered her lifeless body there on July 9. Reinbold fled their home in the camper van he had been living in at the time of her death; their relationship had been falling apart. Reinbold was previously convicted of building pipe bombs.