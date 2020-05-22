Eric Swalwell: Impeachment Wouldn't Have Happened During the Pandemic

Rep. Eric Swalwell doesn’t want to talk (too much) about his short-lived presidential run, but he does have a lot to say about Russia, Rep. Devin Nunes’ first "peek at power" and of course, President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

In Episode 10 of The New Abnormal, The Daily Beast’s podcast for a world gone off the rails, Swalwell told co-hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson that he’s "afraid" America’s intelligence agencies aren’t telling "the truth about what Russia is doing" to sabotage election 2020. Swalwell offered BS-free assessments of the Mueller probe — "Trump got his way and we lost" — and impeachment, telling Rick and Molly, "I don't think we would have moved forward with impeachment if we were in a pandemic."

"We would have just realized the priority has to be healthcare and getting this economy back up," Swalwell added.

Swalwell also came clean about his quarantine beard, his blink-and-you’d-miss-it presidential run, and the "ankle monitor [Donald Trump] needs."

Then Rick and Molly dished on Florida’s dumbest election, the Trump campaign’s cannibal clan, and the "competition of the dumbfuck supervillians."

Plus, the two discuss who they would want as Joe Biden’s pick for VP and who they most definitely don’t want: "As long as he doesn't pick someone that's like Tim Kaine, we're fine."

