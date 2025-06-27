Eric Teases Trump Political Dynasty: ‘I Think I Could Do It’

It looks like Don Jr. isn’t the only Trump brother who might one day be interested in one day succeeding his father as president.

Middle brother Eric, who has typically been laser-focused on business compared to his older siblings Don Jr. and Ivanka, suggested during an interview with the Financial Times that he, too, could be interested in someday wading into politics.

“I think the political path would be an easy one, meaning, I think I could do it,” he said. “And by the way, I think other members of our family could do it too.”

It wasn’t clear what exactly he meant by “do it”: get elected, effectively serve the public, or just walk around looking presidential. The younger Trump described himself as “wholly unimpressed by half the politicians I see,” adding, “I could do it very effectively.”

Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump, speak at a Trump-Vance rally—Lara served as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee in 2024. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Eric has traditionally been the least political of the Trump brood. His wife, Lara, co-chaired the Republican National Committee last year, while his older sister Ivanka took a role in the first Trump White House.

The oldest Trump child, Don Jr., is an active fundraiser and MAGA podcaster and has hinted at his own presidential ambitions. Asked during a Qatar investment summit last month if he would consider running to replace his father, Don Jr. said, “I don’t know, maybe one day. That calling is there.”

With the revelation that Eric is also interested in politics, predictions of a Trump “ruling family” might just come true. The question, Eric said, was whether he wanted to subject his family to the “brutality” of politics.

Based on the opportunity costs, the legal costs, and “toll” that Donald Sr.’s presidencies have taken on the family, Eric Trump claimed there would be “many more zeros” behind the Trump name if his father had never decided to run.

“If there’s one family that hasn’t profited off politics, it’s the Trump family,” he said.

That’s a bold claim considering the massive real estate and cryptocurrency deals the family has inked in the months since Trump won re-election.

Lara Trump, Eric Trump, Jared Kushner, Elon Musk, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. pose for photos after the inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20. Pool/Getty Images

In December, Eric Trump revealed that a new Trump Tower was being built in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and last month, plans were announced for a Trump-branded luxury golf course in Qatar that will be part of a $5.5 billion development project and a $1 billion Trump hotel and residence was announced in Dubai.

The family’s crypto holdings have also come to rival its real estate portfolio, according to the Financial Times. The Trump Media & Technology Group has raised $2.5 billion to buy bitcoin, and an Emirati state-owned investment firm has used Trump’s World Liberty Financial stablecoin to invest $2 billion in the crypto exchange Binance.

Then there’s the president’s $TRUMP memecoin—a type of cryptocurrency named after internet memes that tends to be extremely volatile—which earned $350 million in the first few weeks after it launched and has come under fire for creating an opportunity to buy influence in the White House.

Eric Trump insisted his family isn‘t profiting from politics—even as it signs lucrative real estate and crypto deals during President Trump’s second administration. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

And the president’s stake in his social media platform Truth Social’s parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group, which is now worth $2 billion on paper despite hemorrhaging money and users, the Financial Times reported.

Not to mention Don Jr.’s involvement with 1789 Capital, a small anti-woke venture capital fund with no meaningful track record of investing that has suddenly been allowed to invest in lucrative defense contractors like SpaceX.

Or Executive Branch, Don Jr. and 1789 Capital’s invite-only club in Georgetown that will charge members $500,000 per year.

And speaking of private clubs, Trump’s existing properties are collecting record fees. His flagship Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, has doubled its membership fee from $500,000 to $1 million.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club has cranked up its membership fees as the well-healed scramble to get closer to the president. Saul Martinez/Getty Images

Before Trump took office, a New York judge had ordered The Trump Organization to pay $350 million in penalties for fraud after the company was found liable for vastly overstating the value of its real estate holdings in order to obtain more favorable loan terms.

Eric and Don Jr. were ordered to pay $4 million each and were barred from doing business in New York state for two years. The case is being appealed, and the Trump family has called it a politically motivated witch hunt.

Now, Eric Trump says the Trump Organization is worth $8 billion to $12 billion, according to the Financial Times.