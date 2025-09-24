Eric Trump Claims He Was ‘in The Room’ When Dad Ended Multiple Wars

Eric Trump has claimed he was “in the room” when President Trump ended two of the “seven wars” he takes credit for ending.

“I’ve literally been in that office,” the First Son claimed on Real America’s Voice Wednesday.

“I was in that office for one conversation where he literally stopped a war. In fact, I was in the office recently where he stopped another one.”

Trump Jr. was attempting to provide a first-hand testimony for why his father deserves the Nobel Peace Prize and—perhaps more ambitiously—a spot on Mount Rushmore. In 2020, during his first presidency, the National Park Service warned there is no space to add a new face to Mount Rushmore.

Eric stated there would be a "large wall" between the Trump Organization and the Presidency in December. Tyrone Siu/REUTERS

Eric, 41, serves as the vice president of the Trump Organization and does not have a position in the United States government or a security clearance—raising questions about why he was present during conversations with consequences for national security.

CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere pointed out the unintentional admission on X Wednesday afternoon, tweeting, “The president’s son, who said in December there will obviously be ‘a very large wall between anything having to do with our company and anything to do with government,’ says he was in the Oval Office when the president ‘literally stopped a war.’ Eric gave that quote to Reuters in December."

The Daily Beast has reached out to Eric Trump and the White House asking which wars Eric was referring to and why he was present during the meetings.

His father has however been bragging about ending wars, claiming seven successes at the latest count. During his speech to the UN on Tuesday, the President said he ended wars between “Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

Eric attended Charlie Kirk's memorial with his father last Sunday. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

He has also repeatedly flubbed which wars he has solved, including claiming that Armenia had been at war with Cambodia, despite being 4,000 miles apart. “It was just starting, and it was a bad one. Think of that,” he said last weekend to the American Cornerstone Institute’s Founders’ Dinner in a rambling speech.

Putting aside wars which did not exist, his claims to have stopped seven wars is at the very least open to contention. A CNN factcheck found that Egypt and Ethiopia are not actually at war; Rwanda and the DRC are still very much in conflict; and Serbia and Kosovo’s relationship is mediated by the European Union.

Additionally, his persistent claim to have solved the India-Pakistan conflict has prompted a cold war with India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, who has insisted that clashes between the two had ended without American intervention.

Claims that he witnessed Trump bringing peace are not the only eyebrow-raising comments by his second, who said that murdered conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was like a “second son” to the president.