Eric Trump Goes Full Tin Full Hat in Rant Against His Dad’s Nemesis

Eric Trump leaned in on conspiracy theories while ranting against his father’s perceived foe Jack Smith at he works to sell his new book.

The second Trump son, 41, appeared on Fox News where he recounted the feds showing up to search Mar-a-Lago for classified documents after his dad left office.

It comes after the president has publicly called for the Justice Department to go after his enemies since returning to office, but Trump argued he is the real victim of political weaponization.

Eric Trump wildly ranted about Special Counsel Jack Smith "planting manila folders" in the classified documents investigation after dozens of boxes were removed from Mar-a-Lago in 2022. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The angry younger Trump, who is a top executive for the Trump Organization, shared how he got a call about the FBI showing up with a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago in 2022 and claimed that the agency planted evidence against his dad.

“I got a call. ’The FBI is at the front gates of Mar-a-Lago. They have a search warrant sir.’ And I go ‘why would they have a search warrant? What are they trying to search at Mar-a-Lago?’” Eric raged.

“‘I don’t know, but they’re instantly demanding that you turn off every security camera.’ Obviously Mar-a-Lago is a commercial property, right?” he recounted of his conversation.

“’They’re demanding you turn off your security cameras right now!’ And then sure enough we find out that Jack Smith is planting manila folders on the office of my father, taking these you know, glamorous photoshoots where he has them all fanned out like a turkey,” Eric claimed.

Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed in November 2022 to oversee the investigations into January 6 and the Trump classified documents case, ,but the president has long railed against him as an enemy. Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

However, the search of Mar-a-Lago was conducted in August 2022 after the U.S. government had previously tried to retrieve documents with Trump’s cooperations on numerous occasions.

Another glaring issue with the younger Trump’s accusations that Smith was “planting manila folders” is the search warrant was executed in August. Smith was not appointed special counsel to oversee the classified documents investigation as well as the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 until that November and had to travel back to the U.S. from Europe where he was serving as a chief prosecutor at The Hague investigating war crimes to do it.

In the end, the FBI removed classified documents Trump had stored at Mar-a-Lago not only in a storage room but also a shower, office, bedroom and a ballroom, according to the indictment.

Photos of the evidence showed stacks of boxes stacked up around a toilette in a bathroom under a chandelier. Other boxes were stacked up in a white and gold ballroom.

But members of the Trump family have long argued that the president was being targeted politically and floated conspiracy theories to back their claims.

Eric Trump’s rant came after New York Attorney General Letitia James was charged with bank fraud after Trump publicly called for the Justice Department to take action.

James carried out a successful fraud case against president and Trump Organization that received a judgment totaling more than half a billion by the time it was recently thrown out.

Trump ranted on Fox News that his family spent $400 million defending themselves against “sham” investigations and claimed those were no different than the search of Mar-a-Lago.