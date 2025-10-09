Eric Trump Insists U.S. Needs ‘200 Elon Musks’

Eric Trump said the United States is in need of an army of Elon Musks as he weighed in on the volatile relationship between the tech billionaire and his father. “He’s incredible at everything he does. We need 200 Elon Musks,” the president’s 41-year-old son said in an interview with Piers Morgan Wednesday. “I’m the biggest proponent of his and everything that he stands for.” Eric, who raked in billions with his family this year after the launch of their controversial crypto-firm, said the South African-born Tesla CEO “represents the best of what we do as Americans better than anybody in the world—which is entrepreneurialism.” Asked by Morgan, 60, about the rocky rapport between Musk and Trump, Eric replied, “Listen, they’re two very big personalities, and you know how that is.” Morgan, who has clashed with Trump in the past, observed, “He doesn’t like being criticized, but he doesn’t hold the grudge for very long.” Eric said he thinks the president and his former adviser “fundamentally love and appreciate each other,” adding that “Western civilization needs” both of them. “I think those guys are a formidable team. And I think they have massive admiration and respect for one another.” The duo was seen rekindling their bromance last month, following their explosive falling out in June.