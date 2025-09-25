Trump and Musk’s Rekindled Bromance Sealed With New Deal

President Donald Trump has roped Elon Musk back into the White House fold after the two seemingly patched things up at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service.

The president and his former “First Buddy” reunited at the right-wing activist’s funeral in Arizona over the weekend, ending months of tension lingering from their explosive breakup earlier this year.

On Thursday, the Trump administration announced a new deal with xAI, Musk’s AI company, which will partner with the General Services Administration to provide federal agencies access to its Grok chatbot.

“Thanks to President Trump and his administration, xAI’s frontier AI is now unlocked for every federal agency empowering the U.S. Government to innovate faster and accomplish its mission more effectively than ever before,” Musk said in a statement, hearkening back to his time as government efficiency czar. “We look forward to continuing to work with President Trump and his team to rapidly deploy AI throughout the government for the benefit of the country.”

The tech billionaire’s sunny tone is another sign that his cooled relationship with Trump is thawing. After being a constant presence in the White House during the first months of Trump’s second term, Musk turned on the president in June to poke holes in his “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Things escalated into overdrive when Musk posted on his X platform that Trump “is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public,” although he later deleted the post and said he may have taken things “too far.”

Federal agencies will get access to Grok, which has a history of spewing hate speech and contradicting Musk himself, for a nominal fee of 42 cents. Musk likes the number 42 because it is a reference to the sci-fi novel The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Trump had signaled over the summer that he was hoping to reconcile with his billionaire buddy, posting on Truth Social in July that he wants “Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to THRIVE.”

At the time, Musk rejected the peace offering and responded sarcastically to Trump’s promise not to “destroy” his companies by writing on X, “Phew.”

Yet, it was Musk who appeared to extend the olive branch first Sunday, when he walked over to Trump’s box and sat next to the president.