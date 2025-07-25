Politics

Musk Immediately Throws Trump’s Suck Up Attempt Back in His Face

The president had said he wants the Tesla CEO to “THRIVE.”

Elon Musk speaks during a news conference with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2025. Musk, who stormed into US politics as President Trump's chainsaw-brandishing sidekick, announced on May 28 that he is leaving his role in US government, intended to reduce federal spending, shortly after his first major break with the President over Trump's signature spending bill. (Photo by Allison ROBBERT / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images)
ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk rejected a peace offering from Donald Trump after the president revealed he was not planning to “destroy” the Tesla CEO’s empire.

In the midst of an on-again, off-again, explosive public feud that culminated in Musk dropping the bomb that “Donald Trump is in the Epstein files,” the president threw out a surprise olive branch.

“I want Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to THRIVE, in fact, THRIVE like never before!” he wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

The post was being seen as an effort to find a truce between Trump and one-time close ally Musk, whose relationship has spectacularly broken down.

Trump also spoke about not taking away “the large scale subsidies he [Musk] receives from the U.S. Government.”

Musk, who stepped down from a role in Trump’s administration overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency, wasn’t buying it. He responded to Trump’s post by taking it apart bit by bit.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 11: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump appear during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is to sign an executive order implementing the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) "workforce optimization initiative," which, according to Trump, will encourage agencies to limit hiring and reduce the size of the federal government. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
The Musk-Trump bromance is at a nadir. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“The ‘subsidies’ he’s talking about simply do not exist. DJT has already removed or put an expiry date on all sustainable energy support while leaving massive oil & gas subsidies untouched,” he said, referring to Trump by his initials.

That appeared to be a reference to the fact that Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” has scrapped the $7,500 federal EV tax credit that benefited Tesla.

Musk moved on to his other company, SpaceX, which he said “won the NASA contracts by doing a better job for less money.”

“Moving those contracts to other aerospace companies would leave astronauts stranded and taxpayers on the hook for twice as much!” Musk contended.

Musk also sarcastically clapped back against Trump’s promise not to “destroy Elon Musk’s companies.”

In response to a tweet about the news, he wrote: “Phew.”

In June, Trump publicly warned that axing Musk’s contracts would save the country billions of dollars.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by Republican lawmakers, signs the One, Big Beautiful Bill Act into law during an Independence Day military family picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on July 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. After weeks of negotiations with Republican holdouts Congress passed the One, Big Beautiful Bill Act into law, President Trump’s signature tax and spending bill. The bill makes permanent President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, increase spending on defense and immigration enforcement and temporarily cut taxes on tips, while cutting funding for Medicaid, food assistance and other social safety net programs. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
The relationship fell off a cliff after the signing of Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill." Samuel Corum/Getty Images

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts,” he said.

Just weeks earlier, Musk asserted on X that Trump “is in the Epstein files” and said that was “the real reason they have not been made public.” He later deleted the post.

Damning new reports suggest that Attorney General Pam Bondi informed Trump in May that his name appears in the documents—reports the White House has dismissed as “fake news.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

