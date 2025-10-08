Eric Trump Lashes Out at Chris Cuomo for Asking About His Dad’s Hypocrisy

Eric Trump denounced “weaponization” questions about Donald Trump “going after” his “political opponents,” during a meltdown interview with NewsNation host Chris Cuomo.

The president’s 41-year-old son launched a near-three-minute tirade after Cuomo asked if critics were right that Trump was targeting his political opponents just as he accuses Joe Biden and others of doing.

When the 55-year-old broadcaster pressed him on “weaponization,” the president’s son bristled and brought in indicted James Comey.

Things got heated when Eric Trump was interviewed by Chris Cuomo on NewsNation.

The former FBI director and Trump nemesis appeared in court on Wednesday where he denied one count of making false statements to the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020, and one count of obstructing the same congressional proceeding.

Trump said, “It seemed very clear to me in the congressional testimony, I don’t know, just watching it, I certainly seem like he lied to me.”

James Comey was once on decent terms with Donald Trump. No longer.

He added, “I’m also wondering what an FBI director is doing taking memos from the FBI and leaking them to The New York Times.

“Chris, I’m a guy that hopes that the FBI director would be keeping planes from flying into buildings, you know, keeping our country safe, keeping the Western way of life safe.

“Instead, this guy is communicating every single day with The New York Times. I mean that I’d hope a lot better.”

A still from the NewsNation interview showed Donald Trump in between host Chris Cuomo and son Eric.

When Cuomo clarified that he was asking whether a wrong remains wrong “when you get back in power,” he pressed on with a list of grievances, insisting his family had been targeted to “destroy” their name.

He claimed his father had faced “91 felony counts… all… overturned,” and asked whether the Trumps had ever “raided Biden’s home” or “weaponize[d] every AG and DA.”

Donald Trump and son Eric were last photographed together in July at a new 18-hole course at Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie, near Aberdeen, Scotland.

Then, turning his fire on the host, who at times looked shell-shocked, Trump added, “I find it so ironic that you’re literally one that’s pushing back on the weaponization of government when the very same people that were coming after us went after your brother [former New York governor Andrew Cuomo] like hounds.

Chris Cuomo with his brother, then Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, who faced investigations into multiple sexual-harassment allegations and his administration's handling of COVID nursing-home deaths.

“I mean, they did everything they could to destroy his governorship. They did everything that they could [to] destroy his life. They did everything they could do to destroy you.”

Likening the Cuomo family’s legal troubles to his own, Eric added, “I sat in that same seat. The only difference is my last name wasn’t Cuomo. My last name was Trump.”