Host Airs Elon Musk’s Brutal Social Media Message: ‘P*** Off’

Tech billionaire and free speech enthusiast Elon Musk swore at NewsNation host Chris Cuomo and blocked his messages in a rant over the Mormon church killings.

Cuomo had quizzed Musk for an X post slamming the prominent Jewish anti-hate organization, the Anti-Defamation League, as details of the Michigan killings emerged.

“The ADL hates Christians, therefore it is a hate group,” Musk wrote on X in response to a statement from an account that posts anti-immigrant content that referenced the racist and antisemitic Christian Identity movement.

Chris Cuomo discusses a clash with Elon Musk on NewsNation. screen grab

Musk made the inflammatory post shortly after a gunman killed four people at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, on Sunday.

The screenshot Musk was reacting to, from the ADL website, defined Christian Identity as “a religious ideology popular in extreme right-wing circles.”

Speaking on NewsNation, Cuomo asked, “How could he think the attack on a Mormon Church in Michigan was inspired by the ADL?”

The TV host revealed he decided to contact Musk directly to clarify his post. “Everything about this is wrong,” Cuomo said. “I first went to Elon and wanted him to explain this to me. The guy’s a genius.”

He shared private direct messages between the pair, but did not fully explain their context. One message from Cuomo to Musk read, “I didn’t say you might be killed by the radical left, and you know it.”

Musk replied: “P--- off.”

Cuomo revealed the DM he received from Musk on air. NewsNation

Cuomo replied, “Stupid response. I did not say that. But you have to know you are dumping gas on the fire.”

Speaking on NewsNation, Cuomo said, “He told me to p--- off and then it said I can’t send him messages anymore and I find that regrettable...

“I guess he does see some limits on free speech because he doesn’t let me have my messages with him,” he added. “I just wish he would limit his own speech. He must know that report can’t reasonably have anything to do with what just happened.”

The host pointed out that the ADL report on Christian Identity was printed in 2017.

Elon Musk has been close to President Trump. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Cuomo said as “the most powerful man in media,” Musk’s comment about the ADL “would get him fired if he worked for any self-respecting company, let alone a media platform.”

The host also suggested Musk’s post was potentially dangerous, given his influence and social media reach. “If we see an attack on the ADL, remember this moment. Musk sent this after the shooting with a screenshot from the Jewish group labelling Christian Identity as extremist.”

During his segment, Cuomo suggested Musk knew he was being deliberately provocative with his racially based posts.

There will be blood. Know this. And it is true because we are making it happen...see why: pic.twitter.com/eB6k4OwUQm — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) September 30, 2025

“I don’t think Elon was confused,” Cuomo said. “I think he knows this is what works on social media because he designed it to work this way. Why else would you appear to blame a murder of Mormons on Jews right after the event in such an incendiary way, a reckless way, a way that should not be amplified to 200 million followers.”