Top Trump Suck-Up Reveals What MAGA Chief Will Never ‘Forget’ About Musk

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick says Donald Trump won’t let Elon Musk slide for the way the billionaire left his government position.

Lutnick’s take on Trump’s spectacularly messy public divorce from from ex-bestie Musk came during a sit down with NewsNation host Batya Ungar-Sargon on Friday. Lutnick said that while the pair may find a way of being cordial in future, the Trump will never truly let it go.

“Donald Trump is a really kind person,” Lutnick told the network. That characterization comes as no surprise as the Trump appointee’s penchant for flattery has earned him some less-than-flattering criticism.

Lutnick opened his interview with Ungar-Sargon by claiming he and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff sometimes literally “arm wrestle” over who gets to call himself the president’s “best friend.”

Howard Lutnick says Trump may "forgive" what Musk did, but he'll never "forget." Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Despite reports he once called Trump a “buffoon” and his backing Hilary Clinton in the 2016 election, Lutnick went on to say the president’s magnanimity would allow him to “forgive” Musk’s perceived transgressions, even if he’ll not quite be able to “forget” them.

“I think Elon Musk had that, he really earned the President’s friendship, admiration, and then in his departure, he expressed a part of himself that was very negative,” the Commerce Secretary said. “And I don’t think the president is going to forget that negativity.”

The Commerce Secretary's comments come after Trump and Musk were seen sharing a moment at the late far-right activist Charlie Kirk's funeral. Reuters TV/REUTERS

Having spent an estimated $290 million on Trump’s campaign, Elon Musk indeed expressed some rather “negative” views of the president shortly after leaving his post as head of the White House’s flagship cost-cutting drive, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In fact, his departure toward the end of May detonated something of a bomb at the heart of the MAGA administration. Within days, the Tesla CEO launched an unrelenting volley of attacks against Trump, describing the president’s then-pending budget proposals as a “massive, outrageous, pork-filled… disgusting abomination" that would only serve to undo all his work as DOGE chief.

Trump hardly took it lying down, shooting back with threats of revoking Musk’s lucrative government contracts. The SpaceX founder responded by calling for the president to be impeached, and alleging Trump had delayed the release of new findings in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case because his name features prominently in the files.

The last of those allegations would appear to have been prescient. Trump faced renewed scrutiny of his relationship with the late pedophile after the Justice Department and FBI found that Epstein’s 2019 death in police custody was a suicide, and that the disgraced financier kept no “client list” of uber-wealthy co-conspirators. This contradicted long-cherished conspiracy theories from the MAGA base.

Relations between the president and tech billionaire have since been hot and cold. It wasn’t long after their initial exchange that Musk deleted his posts about the ‘Epstein Files’, publicly stating he’d gone “too far” and donating roughly $15 million to pro-Trump super PACs. Though he was back to trolling MAGA with threats of launching his own “America Party” just three days after those payments landed.

The president and his former “first buddy” did appear to share a touching “where did it go wrong for us” moment during Sunday’s memorial service for far-right activist Charlie Kirk, though Trump has since been swift to pour cold water on any suggestion Kirk’s death may have brought the two men closer together.