CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Eric Trump on Charges of Racism: ‘My Father Sees One Color—Green’
COLORBLIND
Read it at ThinkProgress
Asked by Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade to weigh in on the great national debate about his father’s apparent racism, Eric Trump replied, “My father sees one color—green. That is all he cares about. He cares about the economy. He does not see race. He is the least racist person I ever met in my entire life.” With that last line, he was repeating a common declaration by the president. Eric Trump chalked up the “shithole countries” controversy to nothing more than partisanship, arguing that if his father were to come out with a cure for cancer, Democrats “would criticize him for it.”