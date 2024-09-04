Trump Family Panics on Twitter After Crypto Hacker XXXX Up

Eric Trump praised Elon Musk’s X network as “amazing” after hackers breached Lara and Tiffany Trump’s accounts on the social media platform.

Eric had earlier issued a panicked appeal on behalf of wife Lara, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and Tiffany, Donald Trump's daughter with second wife Marla Maples, writing: “This is a scam!!!” “@LaraLeaTrump and @TiffanyATrump‘s Twitter profiles have been compromised!!”

The posts, which included fake links to a real Trump crypto project, were then deleted. X has not yet commented on the breach.

The debacle was awkward for the family considering Donald Trump’s close relationship with X boss Elon Musk, who acquired the platform, then known as Twitter, two years ago and is an outspoken supporter of the GOP presidential nominee.‌

X wasted no time in shutting down the hackers and Eric was quick to ensure there were no hard feelings, posting on his X account that, “@Twitter was amazing and has locked down @LarsLeaTrump and @TiffanyATrump accounts within minutes.”

The posts promoted a real Trump crypto project called World Liberty Financial the former president teased in a statement last week. It has not yet been formally launched, and the posts contained links to fake websites claiming to be run by World Liberty Financial but registered to The Pirate Bay dark-web marketplace, according to CNBC.

World Liberty’s official account confirmed the breach, posting on X: “ALERT: Lara’s and Tiffany Trump’s X accounts have been hacked. Do NOT click on any links or purchase any tokens shared from their profiles. We’re actively working to fix this, but please stay vigilant and avoid scams!”

The top reply read: “Scammers getting scammed.”

On Monday, a British newspaper, the Independent, wrote that the Trump-backed crypto company had been “hi-jacked” by scammers who planted ads on the company’s Telegram account offering fake currency “airdrops or token sales.” Users were warned against clicking on the ads.