Eric Trump Roasted for Signing Books in ‘Empty’ Store

It’s Eric Trump’s special day, and apparently no one is there to celebrate.

The president’s son’s memoir, Under Siege: My Family’s Fight to Save Our Nation, hit bookstores across the country on Tuesday.

To mark the occasion, the 41-year-old trekked to his local Barnes & Noble in Palm Beach Gardens to sign a few copies, according to a video he posted on X.

In the video, Trump stands next to a table stacked with his books, imploring people to visit the seemingly empty store.

"Today is the day! Under Siege is OUT and I stopped by my local @barnesandnoble to sign some copies," Eric Trump wrote in a post on X. X

“Bunch of signed books here, first come first serve,” Trump said. “Come over to Barnes and Noble, Palm Beach Gardens, a bunch of signed books.”

Online critics were quick to point out that those signed books didn’t appear to be flying off the shelves, replying to the post with comments including “looks empty,” and “no one has been waiting for you.”

“Place looks empty. Like your daddy’s head,” one X user quipped.

Online critics were quick to point out that those signed books didn’t appear to be flying off shelves. X

X

Another took a jab at the Trump family’s history of using ghostwriters for their memoirs, replying:

“No one wants that book you didn’t write lol.”

X

Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, describes his new book as offering “an unfiltered look at the highs and lows of life in the Trump world,” including “near assassination attempts,” according to its description on Amazon.

It also promises details on taking over “a multibillion-dollar empire,” as well as stories from the campaign trail and The Celebrity Apprentice boardroom.

Retailing for $22, the memoir also promises details on taking over “a multibillion-dollar empire,” stories from the campaign trail and The Celebrity Apprentice board room, and a foreword from President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the memoir ranked as the No. 1 best-selling book on Amazon, sharing the chart with 107 Days, a memoir by former presidential candidate and Trump foe Kamala Harris.

During his robust press tour, Trump faced criticism for a few faux pas. The president’s son was accused of self-promotion while paying tribute to his friend, slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed in September.

Trump, 41, who has described Kirk as “a great friend and an amazing person,” told anchor Maria Bartiromo that the shooting was a “hit on our country.” Eric Trump/X

“There’s nothing that emphasizes Under Siege more than what they did to Charlie,” Trump said on Fox News last month during a Kirk tribute. “They wanted to eliminate a powerful voice, they wanted to eliminate the future of a movement no different than they tried to eliminate me, my father, than they tried to break up my family,” he said.

Shortly after his appearance, Trump posted an Amazon URL on X linking directly to his book.

Like all of you, I have been deeply impacted by Charlie’s life. His story is not over. This movement is not over, and there is still so much more to be done. In honor of Charlie’s life and his incredible legacy, I will be donating a portion of the proceeds from Under Siege to… pic.twitter.com/K5gwq0i4zu — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 12, 2025

He also said he would contribute proceeds of the book to Kirk’s organization, which promotes conservative values among young people—though it’s not clear what percentage.