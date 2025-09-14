Eric Trump Turns Charlie Kirk Tribute Into Book Plug

Eric Trump is finding room for self-promotion again in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The president’s second son appeared on Fox News Sunday morning to pay tribute to Kirk, 31, after the far-right commentator was fatally shot during a campus event in Utah on Wednesday.

Trump, 41, who has described Kirk as “a great friend and an amazing person,” told anchor Maria Bartiromo that the shooting was a “hit on our country.”

“It’s a hit on our movement. It’s a hit on Christianity. It’s a hit on religion. It’s a hit on freedom,” he said.

He added: “This could have been greatest mistake these people have ever made.” Authorities have said the shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, likely acted alone.

After all but declaring war against his political opponents, Trump’s priorities shifted back to his forthcoming memoir, Under Siege: My Family’s Fight to Save Our Nation.

“It came out on Wednesday, and then this happens to Charlie,” Trump said. “That would have been another chapter in this book.”

He then added, “There’s nothing that emphasizes Under Siege more than what they did to Charlie.”

“They wanted to eliminate a powerful voice, they wanted to eliminate the future of a movement no different than they tried to eliminate me, my father, than they tried to break up my family,” he said.

Shortly after his appearance, Trump posted an Amazon URL on X linking directly to his book, which will be released in October. It retails for $29 and includes a foreword from President Donald Trump.

According to the Amazon summary, the younger Trump’s memoir “offers an unfiltered look at the highs and lows of life in the Trump world” including “near assassination attempts.” The book also promises details on taking over “a multibillion-dollar empire,” and stories from the campaign trail and The Celebrity Apprentice board room.

This marks the second time the Trump Organization vice president has managed to work his memoir into the conversation around Kirk’s death.

On Friday, he said he would contribute proceeds of the book to Kirk’s organization, which promotes conservative values among young people. He echoed this statement in his Sunday and again on social media.

“Like all of you, I have been deeply impacted by Charlie’s life. His story is not over. This movement is not over, and there is still so much more to be done,” Trump wrote on X.

Like all of you, I have been deeply impacted by Charlie’s life. His story is not over. This movement is not over, and there is still so much more to be done. In honor of Charlie’s life and his incredible legacy, I will be donating a portion of the proceeds from Under Siege to… pic.twitter.com/K5gwq0i4zu — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 12, 2025

“In honor of Charlie’s life and his incredible legacy, I will be donating a portion of the proceeds from Under Siege to Turning Point USA to continue their amazing work,” he continued.