Eric Trump Uses Charlie Kirk’s Death to Sell His Book

Eric Trump has pushed his memoir into the Charlie Kirk conversation by vowing to donate a “portion” of new sales to the late MAGA influencer’s nonprofit organization.

Trump, 41, called the 31-year-old “a great friend and an amazing person” after news broke that he had been shot dead at a university in Utah on Wednesday.

On Friday, he congratulated the FBI on X after the agency apprehended its main suspect, Tyler Robinson, following a 33-hour manhunt. ADVERTISEMENT

Minutes after that post, he said he would contribute proceeds of his memoir, “Under Siege: My Family’s Fight to Save Our Nation,” to Kirk’s organization, which promotes conservative values in young people.

Charlie Kirk was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot and killed. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

“Like all of you, I have been deeply impacted by Charlie’s life. His story is not over. This movement is not over, and there is still so much more to be done,” Trump wrote.

“In honor of Charlie’s life and his incredible legacy, I will be donating a portion of the proceeds from Under Siege to Turning Point USA to continue their amazing work. May God bless Charlie, his wife Erika, their children, and may God bless the United States of America.”

He included an Amazon URL, which links to a page to buy his book, which will be released in October. It retails for around $27.

Trump has connected his book to the death of Charlie Kirk. Eric Trump/X

It comes as the suspect, Tyler Robinson, was turned in by his own family. “We got him,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said at a news conference on Friday morning, confirming Robinson’s identity.

“On the evening of September 11, a family member of Tyler Robinson reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident.”