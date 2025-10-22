Eric Trump Shares Truly Disturbing AI Video to Hawk His Book

Eric Trump has posted a truly jarring artificial intelligence video in a weird bid to hawk his new book.

On Wednesday, Eric Trump posted a celebratory message on X, announcing that his memoir, Under Siege: My Family’s Fight to Save Our Nation, is “BACK in stock at Amazon!”

“The demand has been incredible–we are reprinting as fast as we can but inventory is limited so get yours today,” he crowed, adding a link to the book’s landing page on Jeff Bezos’ site.

Trump, who has described Kirk as “a great friend and an amazing person,” appeared to use his fallen comrade to plug his book. Eric Trump/X

The post was accompanied by an unsettling, AI-generated video of a room jam-packed with people, whose faces skew and distort as the camera angle in the room changes. Their non-blinking eyes remain fixed on the camera, and a creepy, dull horror movie echo rings out.

The crowd raises the book aloft in total unison, letting out a battle cry as they wave the $29 memoir. ‘Make your own with Grok,’ a note on the video encourages X users.

The bizarre clip marks the latest in a string of eyebrow-raising efforts by Trump, 41, to promote his book. One of the most conspicuous instances came when he appeared to use the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk to plug it.

In September, during a chat on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Trump described Kirk—whom he called “a great friend and an amazing person”—as the victim of a “hit on our country.” He added, “It’s a hit on our movement. It’s a hit on Christianity. It’s a hit on religion. It’s a hit on freedom.”

President Donald Trump poses with a copy of Eric Trump's new memoir, 'Under Siege.' Donald J. Trump/Truth Social/Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

He then shifted into book-promotion mode: “It came out on Wednesday, and then this happens to Charlie… That would have been another chapter in this book. There’s nothing that emphasizes Under Siege more than what they did to Charlie.” Shortly afterwards, he posted a direct Amazon link to the book on X.

Kirk had been murdered just days before as he spoke at a university in Utah.

The book itself was released this month and features a foreword by his father, former President Donald J. Trump. The president has not been shy about boosting the sales himself. Earlier this month, he wrote on Truth Social: “Don’t forget to get a copy of my son Eric’s book, ‘UNDER SIEGE,’ which is breaking records everywhere… It’s a phenomenal book that’s a must-read for everyone. Congratulations Eric, you deserve it!!!”

But Trump did little to substantiate what “records” exactly are being broken.

Meanwhile, the AI video promotion may be a response to an earlier flop when Trump travelled to his local Barnes & Noble in Palm Beach Gardens for a signing event.

However, the store appeared nearly empty in footage he posted on X. In the video he stood beside a table stacked with the books and urged passersby to “Come over … a bunch of signed books.”