Eric Trump Weighs In on Dad’s Bizarre ‘Heaven’ Ramblings

Daddy’s boy Eric Trump insists his father’s eternal fate is secure—even if the president himself isn’t convinced.

Speaking Tuesday on The Benny Show podcast with conservative host Benny Johnson, Eric declared that his father’s trials on Earth have earned him a one-way ticket to eternal paradise in the sky.

“It’s hard to believe, I finally think the siege was worth it,” the president’s middle child said. “Everything they did to us was worth it yesterday when I saw what he did—and make no mistake, he is heaven-bound.”

The siege, as Eric puts it in his book Under Siege, is the “unprecedented opposition from the media, Democrats, and ongoing legal challenges” his family has faced, and continues to face.

Trump made the comments on The Benny Johnson show. The Benny Johnson Show/YouTube

The younger Trump, 41, said he has seen “the hand of God” guiding his father through “the most unthinkable dark process,” adding that the former real estate mogul was “probably too humble” to admit it himself, despite the part he played in bringing the conflict between Israel and Hamas to an end.

“He is heaven-bound and I can tell you maybe the one thing he does that might have influenced heaven is… I think there is a lot less people going to heaven, meaning, they are going to heaven slower because he stopped the death and destruction around the world,” Eric said. “I’ve personally witnessed him stop wars.”

Trump and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi shake hands while speaking to the press during a Middle East peace summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The comments came days after President Donald Trump publicly questioned whether he’d make the cut at the Pearly Gates.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, the 79-year-old president said, “I don’t think there’s anything [that’s] going to get me in heaven, OK? I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound.”

“I may be in heaven right now as we fly in Air Force One,” he added. “I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven, but I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people.”

The president’s remarks followed his failed bid to secure the Nobel Peace Prize after brokering a last-minute peace deal between Israel and Hamas. Asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy about the snub, Trump said his “campaign for heaven” might have hit turbulence.

The president has repeatedly tied his policy goals to his afterlife aspirations. In August, he told Fox News he wanted to end the war in Ukraine to “try and get to heaven if possible,” joking that he’d “heard” he wasn’t “doing well” in that department.

President Donald Trump was depicted in a painting with four other GOP leaders. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Days later, he leaned into the bit with a fundraising email that began, “Friend, I want to try and get to Heaven.”